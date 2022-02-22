News
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan criminal case court session reconvenes
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan criminal case court session reconvenes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The Yerevan court hearing on the criminal case against second President Robert Kocharyan and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan—who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia—has resumed Tuesday.

Both are accused of taking bribes—and based on the respective testimony of businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan.

Part of the indictment against Kocharyan and Gevorgyan was read at the previous court session. The defense had asked the court and the prosecution to state what exactly the two defendants are charged with. But the court and the prosecution had responded that everything was already clear. So, as a sign of protest, the former president's defense lawyers had left the courtroom, and therefore presiding Judge Anna Danibekyan had imposed a sanction against them—and in the form of a fine.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
