Protest being staged near Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex
Protest being staged near Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – A protest is being held near Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex of Yerevan.

The demonstrators are expressing their protest and indignation at the representatives of the European delegations for not reacting to Azerbaijan's Armenophobic actions.

The picketers are drawing attention to the Armenophobic policy of both Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020, and the Armenian cultural genocide being committed in the Azerbaijani-occupied regions of Artsakh.

As reported earlier, the sessions of the committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly are being held Tuesday at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex of Yerevan. Azerbaijani MPs are also attending these sittings—and one of these lawmakers is from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
