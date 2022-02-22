Nicaragua President support Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Russia's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics creates the conditions for finding mutual understanding in the region, as Russia seeks to ensure security there, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega told Canal 4 TV channel.
This step will create conditions for mutual understanding. What Russia is asking for is security, Ortega said during a speech in Managua.
According to him, existing agreements could also provide security in eastern Ukraine, but they were not implemented.