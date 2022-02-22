News
ՀայEngРусTür
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 255 coronavirus tests were conducted Monday in Artsakh, and from which 81 new cases of this disease were confirmed—including among children.  

At present, 60 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and 314 others—including 42 children—are getting outpatient treatment.

A total of 8,063 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far in 2022, and the results of 2,621 of them have come back positive.

And 28 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Artsakh so far.
This text available in   Հայերեն
