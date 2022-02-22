Armenia ruling force MP does not vote in favor of Euronest statement on Ukraine

I did not vote in favor of the adoption of the draft statement. Maria Karapetyan, a member of the Armenian delegation and of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia, told reporters this—and when asked whether the session—in the capital Yerevan—of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly had adopted a statement condemning Russia in connection with its policy on Ukraine.
Karapetyan informed that this draft statement was put into circulation a few days ago and was adopted Monday. She added that this statement will be publicized later.
Also, the Armenian lawmaker expressed hope that peace will be maintained.
"We [i.e., Armenia], as a country that has gone through the devastation of the 2020 war, can have no other opinion," added the MP.
As for Armenia's position, Maria Karapetyan emphasized that the Armenian legislators have not yet had time to discuss Monday's political and geopolitical events.
"I will not comment on anything yet. There is a need to wait until a [respective] position is formed," the Armenian lawmaker concluded.