News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Show news feed
Ethiopia launches unique mega-project
Ethiopia launches unique mega-project
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

A giant hydroelectric power station (HPP) on the Nile River, the official name of which is the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, was launched in Ethiopia.

The turbines of the unique megaproject in Ethiopia were launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Reuters reports.

The Ethiopian government has already invested more than $1.98 billion in the project, and by the time it is fully completed, it will cost $5 billion.

The start of operation of the power plant raises concerns among the neighbors of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. They fear that the reservoir will lead to water shortages in the lower Nile. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has accused Ethiopia of violating a preliminary agreement signed between the three countries in 2015, which forbids either side from taking unilateral action in the use of the river's waters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sri Lankan authorities introduce periodic power outages due to financial crisis
The public utilities commission of Sri Lanka said it would cut off the country's electricity grid for two hours on Tuesday...
 Qatar says it cannot replace Russian gas supplies to Europe with liquefied natural gas
Most of its volume is locked into long-term contracts, mainly for Asian buyers, but it also ships to Europe...
 German Chancellor: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 is on hold
“It may sound technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so that the pipeline cannot be certified now...
 Oil rises in price
The price of May futures for Brent crude rose by 1.25% to $94.15 per barrel...
 World oil prices are falling
The price of May futures for Brent crude oil is reduced by 0.01% to $91.38 per barrel...
 Sri Lanka's state oil company runs out of cash to buy oil
Sri Lanka's state oil company has run out of cash to buy oil and the fuel shortage situation across the country could worsen...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos