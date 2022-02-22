Ethiopia launches unique mega-project

A giant hydroelectric power station (HPP) on the Nile River, the official name of which is the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, was launched in Ethiopia.
The turbines of the unique megaproject in Ethiopia were launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Reuters reports.
The Ethiopian government has already invested more than $1.98 billion in the project, and by the time it is fully completed, it will cost $5 billion.
The start of operation of the power plant raises concerns among the neighbors of Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt. They fear that the reservoir will lead to water shortages in the lower Nile. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has accused Ethiopia of violating a preliminary agreement signed between the three countries in 2015, which forbids either side from taking unilateral action in the use of the river's waters.