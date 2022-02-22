Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I have always said that I do not understand what they are accusing me of

The wording of the accusation is not clear to me from the moment of filing the accusation. Second President Robert Kocharyan stated this at Tuesday’s Yerevan court hearing on the criminal case against him and former deputy prime minister Armen Gevorgyan, who is now an MP of the opposition “Armenia” Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia.

Earlier, defense lawyer Hayk Alumyan submitted a motion to the court—and with a request to petition to the Constitutional Court.

Kocharyan noted that he had told the investigator as well about the ambiguity of the accusation against him, to which the investigator had replied that he was not obligated to explain.

"It is not a secret, and I have always said that I do not understand what they are accusing me of. I say this, as you somehow insinuated that you need to clarify. I have told the [defense] lawyers as well that it is not clear. They are some accusations, but my role [in them] is incomprehensible. The lawyers say that they do not understand either. The lawyers, by not understanding, how should they defend?" the ex-president asked the court.

Also, Kocharyan considered a formality the situation when the court and the prosecution do not understand either, but ask whether the accusation is comprehensible to the defense and the defendant?

"So, there is something missing. If a question is asked, it implies an answer. [But] there is no answer. This is the essence of motion," Kocharyan concluded.

To note, Robert Kocharyan and Armen Gevorgyan are accused of taking bribes—and based on the respective testimony of businesswoman Silva Hambardzumyan.