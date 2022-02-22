News
Scuffle breaks out in front of Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – At some point, the situation became tense during the protest rally at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex of the capital Yerevan—and against the arrival of Azerbaijani MPs in Armenia.

A demonstrator stated that it was unacceptable that the Armenian soldiers were defending Armenia’s borders, whereas the Azerbaijanis were leisurely penetrating into Yerevan.

Also, he demanded that the police allow him to enter the building of the Sports and Concert Complex and meet with these Azerbaijanis.

Police urged not to resort to provocative actions. But some of the protesters tried to break through the police chain, and a scuffle broke out between the protesters and the police.

To note, the session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly is taking place at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex—and Azerbaijani lawmakers are also in attendance. Citizens are gathered outside, expressing their protest against the fact that these Azerbaijani legislators are in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
