Armenia opposition MP: EU must give unequivocal, targeted political assessment to actions of Azerbaijan, Turkey

The European Union must give an unequivocal and targeted political assessment to the actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey. Anna Grigoryan, a member of the Armenian delegation and an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction in the National Assembly of Armenia, stated this at Tuesday’s meeting—in the capital Yerevan—of the Committee on Political Affairs, Human Rights and Democracy of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

According to her, security challenges in the South Caucasus are still maintained. At the same time, Azerbaijan thinks that the Karabakh issue has been resolved after the 44-day war in the fall of 2020.

"About two years ago, Azerbaijan decided that it could use force to resolve the Karabakh conflict, which in itself is a violation of the basic principles guaranteed by the UN Final Acts and the Helsinki Act. The war brought disasters, but did not solve the problem. It exists to this day. Enmity and the spread of Armenophobia undermined the prospects for signing a peace agreement in the region," Grigoryan said.

She asked how it would be possible to enter into a political dialogue with Baku when Armenian prisoners of war and captive civilians are still being held in Azerbaijan, and there are subjected to inhuman treatment every day.

According to her, Azerbaijan is committing violence, bloodshed, and is destroying the Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"How can we talk about security when there are daily threats from Azerbaijan of using force? A brazen propaganda is being carried out; belligerent rhetoric and xenophobia are being voiced there. Moreover, at present the Azerbaijani military continues to occupy the sovereign territory of Armenia—in Syunik Province," the lawmaker said.

In her opinion, such a policy of Baku does not allow thinking about the formation of a safe environment in the South Caucasus.

Addressing her colleagues, Grigoryan stressed that Europe's silence and indifference in this regard complicate everything.

"Double standards and selective approaches must be rejected," Anna Grigoryan concluded.