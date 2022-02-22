News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Show news feed
German Chancellor: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 is on hold
German Chancellor: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 is on hold
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is on hold, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Berlin on Tuesday, Deutsche Welle reported.

German Chancellor pointed out that he had asked the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Protection to withdraw the existing report on the supply security analysis prepared by the Federal Network Agency in Bonn.

“It may sound technical, but it is the necessary administrative step so that the pipeline cannot be certified now.” Without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot go into operation, emphasized Scholz.

The responsible department of the Ministry of Economic Affairs will carry out a new assessment of the security of supply, taking into account "what has changed in the past few days," said the Chancellor.

“In this phase, it is now important, in addition to the first sanctions, to prevent further escalation and thus another catastrophe. That is what all our diplomatic efforts are aimed at," Scholz added, 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Sri Lankan authorities introduce periodic power outages due to financial crisis
The public utilities commission of Sri Lanka said it would cut off the country's electricity grid for two hours on Tuesday...
 Qatar says it cannot replace Russian gas supplies to Europe with liquefied natural gas
Most of its volume is locked into long-term contracts, mainly for Asian buyers, but it also ships to Europe...
 Ethiopia launches unique mega-project
The Ethiopian government has already invested more than $1.98 billion in the project...
 Oil rises in price
The price of May futures for Brent crude rose by 1.25% to $94.15 per barrel...
 World oil prices are falling
The price of May futures for Brent crude oil is reduced by 0.01% to $91.38 per barrel...
 Sri Lanka's state oil company runs out of cash to buy oil
Sri Lanka's state oil company has run out of cash to buy oil and the fuel shortage situation across the country could worsen...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos