Putin, Aliyev begin talks in Kremlin
Putin, Aliyev begin talks in Kremlin
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


There are already certain agreements on the development of trade and economic ties and transport communication. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meeting—at the Kremlin—with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev—and speaking about Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh).

"There are disputes, there is something to work on, but we will do everything so that the process goes peacefully," Putin added.

In his turn, Aliyev stated that Russia had played a very important role in stopping the war in the fall of 2020.

"Russia has played a leading role in ending the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, establishing normal neighborly relations," Aliyev said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
