Queen Elizabeth II cancels all video conferences due to coronavirus

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II canceled all working video conferences on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 illness, Sky News reported.
"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," the channel quoted Buckingham Palace.
It was reported on Monday that the Queen continues to work with public documents despite testing positive for COVID-19.
Earlier it was reported that Elizabeth II contracted the coronavirus, the symptoms of the disease appear in a mild form.
The British Queen is triple-vaccinated against COVID-19.