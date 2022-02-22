European Parliament member pledges to make efforts to bring Azerbaijan to account (PHOTOS)

Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan met in Almelo with Bert-Jan Ruissen, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from the SGP party, and officials of the SGP party in the Dutch Province of Overijssel, the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Issues related to the suspension of illegal actions of the Azerbaijani authorities, the return of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, and the preservation of the Armenian heritage were discussed at the meeting.
MEP Ruissen considered unacceptable the criminal acts of the Azerbaijani authorities, and assured that he will make additional efforts to bring the perpetrators of these acts to account.