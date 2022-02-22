News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Show news feed
European Parliament member pledges to make efforts to bring Azerbaijan to account (PHOTOS)
European Parliament member pledges to make efforts to bring Azerbaijan to account (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan met in Almelo with Bert-Jan Ruissen, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from the SGP party, and officials of the SGP party in the Dutch Province of Overijssel, the Armenian Embassy in the Netherlands informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Issues related to the suspension of illegal actions of the Azerbaijani authorities, the return of Armenian prisoners of war in Azerbaijan, and the preservation of the Armenian heritage were discussed at the meeting.

MEP Ruissen considered unacceptable the criminal acts of the Azerbaijani authorities, and assured that he will make additional efforts to bring the perpetrators of these acts to account.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Protest against Azerbaijani MPs' arrival in Yerevan ends
On Monday Azerbaijani MPs arrived in Yerevan to take part in the meetings...
 Armenia opposition MP: EU must give unequivocal, targeted political assessment to actions of Azerbaijan, Turkey
Double standards and selective approaches must be rejected…
 Russia President speaks about settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation
He said that there are disputes, but Moscow will do everything possible for the settlement...
 Putin, Aliyev begin talks in Kremlin
“There are already certain agreements on the development of trade and economic ties and transport communication,” the Russian leader said speaking about Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)…
 European Parliament fails to recognize final outcome of 44-day war in Karabakh
The European MP called on both sides to refrain from insulting remarks...
 Scuffle breaks out in front of Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex
Police urged not to resort to provocative actions. But some of the protesters tried to break through the police chain…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos