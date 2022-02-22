News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Show news feed
Russia President speaks about settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation
Russia President speaks about settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that certain agreements have been reached on the development of trade and economic relations in Nagorno-Karabakh.

He said that there are also disputes, but Moscow will do everything possible for the settlement process to proceed peacefully.

"In any case there are already certain agreements in terms of not only ensuring the safety of all the people who live there, but also in terms of developing trade and economic ties, unblocking transport communications. I know there are still disputes, there are things to work on. But we will do everything for that process to develop peacefully, peacefully," Putin said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Parliament member pledges to make efforts to bring Azerbaijan to account (PHOTOS)
Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan met with Dutch MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen…
 Protest against Azerbaijani MPs' arrival in Yerevan ends
On Monday Azerbaijani MPs arrived in Yerevan to take part in the meetings...
 Armenia opposition MP: EU must give unequivocal, targeted political assessment to actions of Azerbaijan, Turkey
Double standards and selective approaches must be rejected…
 Putin, Aliyev begin talks in Kremlin
“There are already certain agreements on the development of trade and economic ties and transport communication,” the Russian leader said speaking about Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh)…
 European Parliament fails to recognize final outcome of 44-day war in Karabakh
The European MP called on both sides to refrain from insulting remarks...
 Scuffle breaks out in front of Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex
Police urged not to resort to provocative actions. But some of the protesters tried to break through the police chain…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos