News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Show news feed
British Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador
British Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian ambassador to London Andrey Kelin has been summoned to the British Foreign Office to discuss the situation around Ukraine, the embassy informed RIA Novosti.

"The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has summoned the Russian Ambassador, Andrey Kelin, to register the UK’s formal protest with the Russian Federation over Russia’s continued undermining of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and flagrant disregard for the international obligations and commitments it has freely signed up to," the statement reads.

The British prime minister's office also said the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Foreign Office.

"I instructed the Permanent Under Secretary to summon the Russian Ambassador to explain Russia’s violation of international law and disregard of Ukraine’s sovereignty," the head of the ministry, Liz Truss, tweeted. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Germany ready to send more troops to Lithuania after Putin recognizes Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Germany is now evaluating reinforcement needs and will make a decision in the near future...
 EU prepares sanctions against Russian MPs
Reuters earlier reported on the development of such measures...
 UK imposes sanctions on five Russian banks and wealthy individuals
"Any assets they hold in the UK will be frozen, the individuals concerned will be banned from travelling...
 Russian MFA says they are ready to European sanctions
EU countries threaten to impose more extensive sanctions against Russia in connection with the recognition...
 Politico: EU ambassadors agree on non-recognition of Russian passports from Donetsk and Luhansk
It is specified that the sanctions were drafted under restrictions on the Crimean republic in 2014...
 Kremlin spokesman: Russian side remains open to diplomatic contacts at all levels
Cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine is highly undesirable...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos