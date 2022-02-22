British Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador

Russian ambassador to London Andrey Kelin has been summoned to the British Foreign Office to discuss the situation around Ukraine, the embassy informed RIA Novosti.
"The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has summoned the Russian Ambassador, Andrey Kelin, to register the UK’s formal protest with the Russian Federation over Russia’s continued undermining of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and flagrant disregard for the international obligations and commitments it has freely signed up to," the statement reads.
The British prime minister's office also said the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the Foreign Office.
"I instructed the Permanent Under Secretary to summon the Russian Ambassador to explain Russia’s violation of international law and disregard of Ukraine’s sovereignty," the head of the ministry, Liz Truss, tweeted.