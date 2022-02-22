News
Protest against Azerbaijani MPs' arrival in Yerevan ends
Protest against Azerbaijani MPs' arrival in Yerevan ends
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The protest against the arrival of Azerbaijani MPs in Yerevan to take part in sessions of the Bureau and Commissions of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly has ended.

The protesters attempted to highlight the anti-Armenian policies of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Armenian prisoners captured in the war, and the cultural genocide being perpetrated in the occupied territories of Karabakh.

The situation escalated at one point when one of the protesters, Manuel Manukyan, called on police officers to allow him inside to see the Azerbaijanis.

On Monday Azerbaijani MPs arrived in Yerevan to take part in the meetings of the Bureau and Commissions of Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.
