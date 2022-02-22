News
Tuesday
February 22
News
Russian MFA says they are ready to European sanctions
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Moscow is not afraid of any sanctions related to the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko.

“Moscow is not afraid of anything,” Rudenko said, commenting on the possibility of introducing economic restrictions and Russia's readiness to resist Western sanctions.

The EU ambassadors agreed on sanctions. In addition to restricting trade relations, the European Union will not recognize the passports of Russian citizens that were issued on the territory of the Donbass republics.

EU countries threaten to impose more extensive sanctions against Russia in connection with the recognition of the independence of the DPR and LPR on February 21. New anti-Russian measures have already been introduced by the US leadership.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
