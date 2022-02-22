UK imposes sanctions on five Russian banks and wealthy individuals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday Britain would impose sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals, after Vladimir Putin's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk, Reuters reported.
Johnson told parliament that five banks - Rossiya, IS Bank, GenBank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank - were being sanctioned, along with three people - Timchenko, and the brothers Igor and Boris Rotenberg.
"Any assets they hold in the UK will be frozen, the individuals concerned will be banned from travelling here, and we will prohibit all UK individuals and entities from having any dealings with them," Johnson told MPs.