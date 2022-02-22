News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Show news feed
UK imposes sanctions on five Russian banks and wealthy individuals
UK imposes sanctions on five Russian banks and wealthy individuals
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday Britain would impose sanctions on five Russian banks and three wealthy individuals, after Vladimir Putin's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk, Reuters reported.

Johnson told parliament that five banks - Rossiya, IS Bank, GenBank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank - were being sanctioned, along with three people - Timchenko, and the brothers Igor and Boris Rotenberg.

"Any assets they hold in the UK will be frozen, the individuals concerned will be banned from travelling here, and we will prohibit all UK individuals and entities from having any dealings with them," Johnson told MPs. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ameriabank receives another IFC award in trade-finance sector
IFC awards its best international partners for the excellence and efficient cooperation. ..
 Turkey's central bank keeps discount rate
Turkey's central bank has kept its discount rate at 14% for the second month in a row, as expected, despite a jump in inflation...
 Dutch central bank deeply regrets role in slave trade
The Dutch were involved in global slavery from the 17th century until the transatlantic slave trade...
 Instant transfers from Russia to Armbusinessbank at 0% commission
To send a transfer from Fora-Bank, you need to...
 Armenia Central Bank raises refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage point
It now stands at 8.0%...
 Turkey Central banks and UAE sign agreement worth almost $5 billion
Turkey's central bank had previously signed swap agreements with China, South Korea...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos