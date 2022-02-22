EU prepares sanctions against Russian MPs

The European Commission has drafted sanctions against about 350 MPs of the Russian State Duma who approved the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing its sources.
The MPs' assets in the EU will be seized and the money in their accounts will be frozen. The MPs themselves will be banned from entering the EU. Several hundred Russian citizens and companies are expected to fall under the sanctions, Deutsche Welle reported.
Reuters earlier reported on the development of such measures.
According to both media outlets, as part of the sanctions, the EU may ban trade in Russian government bonds, as well as the import and export of goods from separatist-controlled territories. These territories will also be excluded from the EU-Ukraine free trade agreement.