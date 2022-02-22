News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
February 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.43
EUR
541.68
RUB
5.99
Show news feed
EU prepares sanctions against Russian MPs
EU prepares sanctions against Russian MPs
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The European Commission has drafted sanctions against about 350 MPs of the Russian State Duma who approved the recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing its sources.

The MPs' assets in the EU will be seized and the money in their accounts will be frozen. The MPs themselves will be banned from entering the EU. Several hundred Russian citizens and companies are expected to fall under the sanctions, Deutsche Welle reported.

Reuters earlier reported on the development of such measures.

According to both media outlets, as part of the sanctions, the EU may ban trade in Russian government bonds, as well as the import and export of goods from separatist-controlled territories. These territories will also be excluded from the EU-Ukraine free trade agreement.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU to facilitate entry into its territory for tourists vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19
The European Council recommends that EU countries lift all screening and quarantine....
 Politico: EU ambassadors agree on non-recognition of Russian passports from Donetsk and Luhansk
It is specified that the sanctions were drafted under restrictions on the Crimean republic in 2014...
 EU speaks on Putin's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk
The EU and its partners will respond to this with unity, firmness and determination in solidarity with Ukraine...
 EU approves €1.2bn aid package for Ukraine
The package will be provided to Ukraine in the form of loans and is aimed at strengthening stability...
 EU warns of sanctions if Russia recognizes Donetsk and Luhansk
"If there is annexation, there will be sanctions, and if there is recognition, I will put the sanctions on the table...
 Azerbaijan president receives EU Special Representative
The details of the meeting, however, are not reported…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos