Germany ready to send more troops to Lithuania after Putin recognizes Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Germany may send more troops to Lithuania and other countries on NATO's eastern flank after Russia formally recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
It is clear that we need to apply stronger containment measures, Lambrecht said at a joint press conference with her Lithuanian counterpart at the Rukla military base.
Germany is now evaluating reinforcement needs and will make a decision in the near future, Lambrecht said. The deployment of troops will not be limited to Lithuania.
German soldiers make up about half of the 1,100-strong NATO battlegroup in Lithuania, which includes troops from Belgium, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Norway.
Possible reinforcements will add about 360 German soldiers, while Norway has announced plans to increase its participation by 50-60 soldiers.
The UK is reinforcing the British-led NATO Battle Group in Estonia with 800 troops.