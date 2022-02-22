Armenian MP claims: It is necessary to defend right of peoples to self-determination

Despite numerous appeals from the international community, Azerbaijan continues to hold Armenian prisoners of war, Artur Khachatryan, a deputy from the Armenia opposition bloc, a member of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest PA, noted Tuesday.

According to him, by launching military aggression against Armenia and Karabakh, Azerbaijan ignored numerous calls from the international community to stop the bloodshed.

“Baku also used force against the civilian population, against women and children who were forced to leave their homes. Many civilians and military personnel became prisoners of war. Someone was tortured, someone continues to be imprisoned in Azerbaijan, despite the numerous calls from the international community to release them,” Khachatryan noted.

He added that the Azerbaijani side is talking about peace, normalization of relations, however, at the same time, blocking the road from Armenia to Karabakh, as well as a section of the highway linking Armenia with Iran.

The MP reminded the participants of the discussion that the Azerbaijani side is preventing the visit of representatives of the OSCE and UNESCO.

“All their actions go unpunished. Baku's cynicism reached its peak when Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict had been resolved,” the representative of the Armenian delegation said.

He pointed to the need to uphold the right of peoples to self-determination and independent determination of their own destiny. Khachatryan added that Baku's actions are a violation of international law and lead to undermining the possibility of establishing peace.