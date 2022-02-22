News
Tuesday
February 22
Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for his stance on Putin's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk
Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for his stance on Putin's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Russia's latest decisions on Ukraine, Ukrinform reported.

"Had a phone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Expressed gratitude for supporting Ukraine's position on the latest provocative decisions of Russia. Also thanked for the support of the initiative to hold a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council with the participation of Ukraine, Turkey and Germany," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier recognized the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Russia's decision to recognize the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk unacceptable.

According to Erdogan, Turkey considers the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to convene a UN Security Council meeting with the participation of Ukraine, Germany and Turkey as a positive approach. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
