Georgia to ease coronavirus restrictions as of 1 March

Starting from 1 March, Georgian Government will ease restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Head of the Operational Staff of the Interagency Council, Georgy Gibradze said, Novosti-Georgia reported.

From 1 March the ban will be lifted for 67 countries, whose citizens were previously restricted to enter Georgia: now they will be able to enter under two conditions: having vaccination or a negative PCR test.

Georgian citizens can also enter the country on the basis of a test or proof of vaccination, and if they have neither, they can self-isolate for five days upon arrival.

Visitors are also exempted from the obligation to do a PCR test on the third day of their stay in the country.

Quarantine zones are abolished - those infected will be self-isolated.

As for cafes and restaurants: in closed spaces 10 guests can sit at a table instead of six, and 15 people can sit at an open-air table instead of 10. The norm about the maximum allowed number of guests is also abolished.

Social events such as weddings, birthdays, and other celebrations are also allowed.

In shopping centers and other places of public gathering, the obligation to conduct thermal screening of visitors is abolished.

Hotels are allowed to serve guests over a buffet.

From 4 March, nightclubs are allowed to operate - with occupancy still limited to 60% of the space where the event will take place.

From 15 March, conferences and trainings are allowed without restrictions