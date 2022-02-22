Aliyev: Withdrawal of Armenian forces from Karabakh is legal obligation of Armenia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a statement to the media following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the withdrawal of all Armenian troops from Karabakh and the opening of communications are a legal obligation of Armenia.

"Today we have discussed in detail the post-conflict situation in the region. We are grateful to Russia and Vladimir Putin personally for his role in ending the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the post-conflict settlement efforts. Armenia is already involved in at least two international formats - the working group on the level of deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the "3+3" platform that includes Russia, Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan and Armenia - this is already an indicator of our intentions," Aliyev said.

"We expect the Armenian side to fully implement all the clauses of the Declaration of November 9-10, 2020 regarding the withdrawal of all Armenian armed forces from the territory of Karabakh, as well as the opening of communications between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhijevan Autonomous Republic, which is a legal obligation of the Armenian side," the Azerbaijani leader said.

He also said that President Putin played an important role in ending the war, moving the settlement from a hot phase to a political one, calling Russia Azervaijjan's main partner in finding a way to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Azerbaijan aims for a peaceful future. We do not need war. We have never needed war. Liberation of Azerbaijani territories, restoration of territorial integrity by military means was a forced measure, and our readiness to resolve the post-war stage by political means is another proof of our intentions," Aliyev said.