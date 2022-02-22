News
Johnson and Macron agree on need to work together on Russian sanctions
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Tuesday to continue to work together to target those who supported Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “aggressive approach,” Johnson’s office said.

“The leaders agreed they needed to continue to work in lockstep to target Russian individuals and entities bankrolling President Putin’s aggressive approach,” a spokesperson for Johnson said after the British and French leaders spoke by phone.

“Russia’s actions don’t just threaten Ukraine’s sovereignty, but are a blatant attack on freedom and democracy," the leaders agreed.

 
