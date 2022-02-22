Russia to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

Russia's foreign ministry announced it will evacuate its embassy staff from Ukraine as soon as possible.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the Russian embassy in Kyiv and the country's consulates general have been repeatedly attacked since 2014.
"Provocations were regularly staged against the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Kyiv, causing damage to the health of its head, as well as damage to the Centre's property. Russian diplomats have also been the targets of aggressive actions. They have received threats of physical violence. Their vehicles were set on fire. Contrary to their obligations under the Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic and Consular Relations, the authorities in Kyiv have not reacted to what is happening.
"Our first priority is to take care of Russian diplomats and employees of the Embassy and Consulates General. To protect their lives and safety, the Russian leadership decided to evacuate staff of Russian missions in Ukraine, which will be implemented in the very near future," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.