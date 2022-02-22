Turkmenistan nominates three more candidates for president

The Turkmenistan Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, as well as initiative groups of citizens of Dasoguz and Ashgabat, nominated their candidates for president of Turkmenistan at the upcoming elections in March, TDH reported.
In particular, Babamyrat Meredow, director of the economic society Vepaly Gurlushik, was nominated at an extraordinary congress of the party.
At the same time, an initiative group of citizens, created in Ashgabat, nominated the vice-rector for scientific work of the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports Khydyr Nunnaev as a candidate for the presidency.
Maksat Odeshev, chairman of the Saparmurat Turkmenbashi District Committee of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, was nominated as a candidate for president of Turkmenistan by the Dasoguz initiative group.
Turkmenistan will hold an early presidential election on 12 March. Candidate nominations and registration for the country's top post have been pending since 14 February.