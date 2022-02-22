Ukrainian FM calls on West to impose more sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on international partners to impose more sanctions against Russia following the halting of the certification of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, UNIAN reported.
His remarks came during an online briefing from Washington.
The minister said that the work of the Ukrainian president and Ukrainian diplomats is already yielding concrete results.
"Sanctions will be applied against Russia. This is the first wave. But already in its midst, there is an important step such as Germany's decision to stop the Nord Stream-2 certification process," Kuleba said, adding that Ukraine has never "folded its arms" and today's hard work has brought results.
"More sanctions are needed. Over the last eight years, there have been numerous situations where our partners have turned a blind eye to the aggressive and destructive actions of Russia. This has only encouraged Russia to go further. Finally, our partners have heard us and did not hesitate to start applying the first sanctions," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.