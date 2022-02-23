News
Wednesday
February 23
Newspaper: Criminal case on assassination attempt against Artsakh ex-defense minister to be dropped
Newspaper: Criminal case on assassination attempt against Artsakh ex-defense minister to be dropped
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, the Especially Important Cases Investigation Department of the Military Investigation General Department of the RA Investigative Committee will terminate the [investigation of the criminal] case on the assassination attempt against Jalal Harutyunyan, former commander of the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Defense Army.

The thing is that over the course of 1.5 years, the investigative body has not been able to substantiate who from Azerbaijan knew the whereabouts of Jalal Harutyunyan, or the fact that he was in the above-mentioned car, and prepared for his assassination. It means that no accused was found in the criminal case.

Let us recall that Jalal Harutyunyan was wounded in a combat position in October 2020, and on October 27 [of the same year], by the decree of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, he was relieved of the post of Artsakh Defense Minister-Commander of the Defense Army.

Then, a criminal case was initiated (…) in connection with the incident of assassination attempt on Jalal Harutyunyan. Jalal Harutyunyan was questioned in the criminal case.
This text available in   Հայերեն
