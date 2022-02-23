Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are pursuing establishment of stronger relations with Japan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan on the latter’s National Holiday—the Emperor’s Birthday. The message reads as follows, in particular:
“This year we mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Japan, in connection with which I convey you my sincere and warm congratulations. During this not long period of interstate relations we were able to establish cooperation based on mutual respect and mutual benefit. We are pursuing establishment of stronger relations with Japan and expansion of the bilateral agenda.
I am full of hope that the pandemic situation will give us the opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations by holding different cultural events, as well as by high level bilateral visits. In this context, being convinced that such visits will give a new impetus to the comprehensive expansion of our relations, I kindly invite you to visit Armenia.”