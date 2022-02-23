2 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – Two more persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
A total of 252 coronavirus tests were conducted Tuesday in Artsakh, and from which 90 new cases of this disease were confirmed—including among children.
At present, 62 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.
A total of 8,315 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far in 2022, and the results of 2,711 of them have come back positive.
And 30 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Artsakh so far.