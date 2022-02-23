Opposition MP: Azerbaijan delegation should not have been allowed to visit Armenia

The Azerbaijani delegation should not have been allowed to visit Yerevan. Artur Ghazinyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a member of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA), said this during Wednesday’s press conference in the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to him, if Armenia had an obligation to hold the sessions of Euronest PA, it should have done so remotely, de facto not allowing the Azerbaijani delegation to come to the country's capital.

The lawmaker noted that from 2012 until Tuesday, the Azerbaijani side had boycotted its visits to Yerevan within the framework of the Euronest PA.

"But yesterday they had come to Armenia and felt quite free. They were also given the opportunity to moderate one of the sessions—which could not but cause indignation. But the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Yerevan should not have been allowed in principle, so that they would not take photos posting them on social media, and then with comments, terminology which are accepted in Azerbaijan," Ghazinyan added.

However, the opposition MP noted that the Armenian parliamentary opposition had decided to attend the sessions of the Euronest PA committees. According to him, this enabled to protect Armenia's interests in that platform.