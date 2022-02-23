News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 23
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Show news feed
Opposition MP: Azerbaijan delegation should not have been allowed to visit Armenia
Opposition MP: Azerbaijan delegation should not have been allowed to visit Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Azerbaijani delegation should not have been allowed to visit Yerevan. Artur Ghazinyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a member of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA), said this during Wednesday’s press conference in the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to him, if Armenia had an obligation to hold the sessions of Euronest PA, it should have done so remotely, de facto not allowing the Azerbaijani delegation to come to the country's capital.

The lawmaker noted that from 2012 until Tuesday, the Azerbaijani side had boycotted its visits to Yerevan within the framework of the Euronest PA.

"But yesterday they had come to Armenia and felt quite free. They were also given the opportunity to moderate one of the sessions—which could not but cause indignation. But the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Yerevan should not have been allowed in principle, so that they would not take photos posting them on social media, and then with comments, terminology which are accepted in Azerbaijan," Ghazinyan added.

However, the opposition MP noted that the Armenian parliamentary opposition had decided to attend the sessions of the Euronest PA committees. According to him, this enabled to protect Armenia's interests in that platform.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition MP: Armenia was obliged to recognize Karabakh independence during 44-day war
According to Hayk Mamijanyan, Russia's recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk is another confirmation—within the framework of international politics—of the right of peoples to self-determination…
 Azerbaijan to submit application to ECHR on interstate complaint against Armenia
He said the work on the complaint was fully completed and sent to the European Court in January 2021...
 Ombudsman: Azerbaijani authorities are obligated to release all Armenian captives
Azerbaijan keeps the Armenian captives for political bargaining…
 European Parliament member pledges to make efforts to bring Azerbaijan to account (PHOTOS)
Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan met with Dutch MEP Bert-Jan Ruissen…
 Protest against Azerbaijani MPs' arrival in Yerevan ends
On Monday Azerbaijani MPs arrived in Yerevan to take part in the meetings...
 Armenia opposition MP: EU must give unequivocal, targeted political assessment to actions of Azerbaijan, Turkey
Double standards and selective approaches must be rejected…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos