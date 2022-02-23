News
Liberation Movement to launch signature campaign demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan's resignation
Liberation Movement to launch signature campaign demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan's resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Liberation Movement will launch a signature campaign demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia.

The event will kick off on Friday, February 25, the birth anniversary of legendary military commander and statesman Andranik Ozanian—and from Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan.

"Thus, we do not allow the authorities of Armenia to negotiate on our behalf with the Turkish-Azerbaijani side. We expect the active participation of all opposition political, public forces and individuals in this initiative," also reads the respective statement.
