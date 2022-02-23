News
Azerbaijan calls on Russia MFA to ‘correct’ its social media post on Treaty of Turkmenchay
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has called on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) to “correct” its post on the Treaty of Turkmenchay on its Facebook page.

The Azerbaijani MFA has issued a respective statement arguing that there is an error in this post, and that this error distorts the text of the aforesaid treaty. Also, the Azerbaijani MFA expressed regret and its surprise in this regard.

The Azerbaijani MFA noted that the notion of "Eastern Armenia" is stated in the aforesaid Russian MFA post.

"We consider it necessary to eliminate the distortion," also reads a statement issued by the Azerbaijani MFA.

On Tuesday, the Facebook page of the Russian MFA had posted materials dedicated to the anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Turkmenchay, which concluded the Russo-Persian War of 1826-1828, TASS reported.
