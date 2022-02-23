Poland to lift most COVID-19 restrictions

The Polish authorities have decided to lift most of the restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus epidemic, said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
According to him, as before, the mask regime will continue to operate in public places, shops, transport, where the distance between people is not respected." Isolation and quarantine, limited to seven days, also remain. Remote work in state institutions is cancelled.
Polish Health Minister Adam Nedzielski said the decision to lift restrictions will come into force on March 1.
The fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the omicron strain is on the decline in Poland. At the peak of this wave, the daily increase in cases exceeded 53 thousand people at the end of January. On Wednesday, 20,456 new infections were recorded.
Since March 4, 2020, when the first case of coronavirus infection was detected in the republic, 5.5 million people have been infected with it, more than 110 thousand people have died.