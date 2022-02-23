News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 23
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Show news feed
Poland to lift most COVID-19 restrictions
Poland to lift most COVID-19 restrictions
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The Polish authorities have decided to lift most of the restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus epidemic, said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

According to him, as before, the mask regime will continue to operate in public places, shops, transport, where the distance between people is not respected." Isolation and quarantine, limited to seven days, also remain. Remote work in state institutions is cancelled.

Polish Health Minister Adam Nedzielski said the decision to lift restrictions will come into force on March 1.

The fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the omicron strain is on the decline in Poland. At the peak of this wave, the daily increase in cases exceeded 53 thousand people at the end of January. On Wednesday, 20,456 new infections were recorded.

Since March 4, 2020, when the first case of coronavirus infection was detected in the republic, 5.5 million people have been infected with it, more than 110 thousand people have died.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
2 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh
And 90 new cases of this disease were confirmed—including among children…
 PM says they are considering lifting requirement to wear face masks in Armenia
We are observing some stabilization of the Covid situation, Pashinyan noted…
 Georgia to ease coronavirus restrictions as of 1 March
Starting from 1 March, Georgian Government will ease restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic...
 EU to facilitate entry into its territory for tourists vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19
The European Council recommends that EU countries lift all screening and quarantine....
 Queen Elizabeth II cancels all video conferences due to coronavirus
The British Queen is triple-vaccinated against COVID-19...
 1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh
And 81 new cases of this disease were confirmed—including among children…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos