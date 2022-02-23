News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 23
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Show news feed
Floods kill people in Australia
Floods kill people in Australia
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Floods in the Australian state of Queensland have resulted in the death of a 63-year-old woman, another person is missing, RIA Novosti reported, with reference to local media.

TV channel 9News reported that the dead woman was found in her sunken car in the Sunshine Coast area during the floods. Police were unable to open the vehicle for several hours due to rapidly rising water levels.

A search for a missing 54-year-old motorcyclist is also underway, according to the TV station.

Radio station 4BS reported a train crash south of Gympie, which derailed after overnight rains.

Queensland authorities have urged residents to stay off roads and bridges in the flooded area and not to cross flooded parts of roads.

As reported by 9News, it also rained in Sydney, where about a hundred damage to roads and houses was reported.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Inmate, 41, found dead in Armenia prison
Hanging from a sheet…
 Belarusian citizen sentenced to 2 years in prison for insulting president
The verdict has not entered into force and can be appealed....
 Video surveillance camera records moment of tragic road accident in Armenia’s Abovyan
And the man who claimed to be behind the steering wheel of the BMW X5 at the time of this accident is actually the father of the real driver of this car…
 Military plane crashed in Iran
The causes of the incident are not specified....
 Call received on bomb in Yerevan police station
Fire and rescue squads have arrived at the scene…
 Ship with expensive cars on board is on fire in Atlantic Ocean
The spokesman confirmed that Porsche models make up approximately 1,100 of the 2,500 vehicles expected to be on board...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos