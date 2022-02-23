Floods kill people in Australia

Floods in the Australian state of Queensland have resulted in the death of a 63-year-old woman, another person is missing, RIA Novosti reported, with reference to local media.
TV channel 9News reported that the dead woman was found in her sunken car in the Sunshine Coast area during the floods. Police were unable to open the vehicle for several hours due to rapidly rising water levels.
A search for a missing 54-year-old motorcyclist is also underway, according to the TV station.
Radio station 4BS reported a train crash south of Gympie, which derailed after overnight rains.
Queensland authorities have urged residents to stay off roads and bridges in the flooded area and not to cross flooded parts of roads.
As reported by 9News, it also rained in Sydney, where about a hundred damage to roads and houses was reported.