Armenia opposition MPs do not know what document was adopted at Euronest PA Bureau session in Yerevan

A document was put to a vote at Tuesday’s sitting—in Yerevan—of the Bureau of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly. But that document was never publicized. Artur Ghazinyan, an MP of the opposition "Armenia" Faction and a member of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly (PA), said this during Wednesday’s press conference in the National Assembly of Armenia.
According to him, the head of the Armenian delegation could not find out what document it was about.
"We failed to find out what position the Armenian delegation expressed. Sometimes they say that they abstained [from voting], sometimes they announce that they opposed [this document]. Nevertheless, we will try to find out everything," Ghazinyan added.
As reported earlier, Maria Karapetyan, a member of the Armenian delegation to the Euronest PA and of the ruling majority “Civil Contract” Faction of the NA, had told reporters Tuesday that she abstained during the Euronest PA Bureau session voting on a statement condemning Russia's actions against Ukraine.