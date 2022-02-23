Armenia legislature acting speaker on Russia-Azerbaijan declaration: Response will not be late

YEREVAN. – There is no response yet, the text will be studied properly, the response will not be late. Hakob Arshakyan, acting speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, told this to reporters in the NA Wednesday—and when asked how he assesses the declaration on allied cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and Russia Tuesday.

To the remark that this declaration speaks about cooperation in the military sector, Russia-Azerbaijan joint military exercises, helping each other during wars, and asked if Armenia had shortcomings which led to this situation, Arshakyan responded: "It is the sovereign right of every country to develop its international obligations, relations as it sees fit. (…). We also have our strategic partnership agreement with Russia, which has been signed in various formats and is moving forward at the highest level.

(…) I will have to ask that we respect the sovereign rights of all countries—of course, while also protecting our strategic interests. But we must take into account that all countries have the right to conduct their own foreign policy."

As Armenian News-NEWS.am reported earlier, Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday signed a declaration on allied cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.