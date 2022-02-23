Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan does not reduce its aggression even a fraction

The government is obliged to publicly explain what its proposed option of mirroring withdrawal of troops means, Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said at a press conference on Wednesday.

In his assessment, the concept is extremely vague and raises many questions. Criticizing the steps and statements of the authorities, Tatoyan reiterated that human rights should be guided.

"A very responsible official says the issue is solved without delimitation. Who gave you such rights? They praise the alternative roads. The road under construction is also being viewed. The withdrawal of forces is not just the army - it is the border guards and even perhaps the Ministry of Emergency situations. There are practically no rear fortifications. Azerbaijan has not reduced its aggression even a fraction. What will you do in case of sabotage? International observers, who will ensure their security? And how can you cede territorial jurisdiction? The truth is on our side, how can we give it up," Tatoyan said.

Speaking on the statements of the authorities on the issue, Tatoyan recalled that the ECHR or other structures can easily refer to the fact that the Armenian side itself admits that this is "Azerbaijani territory." "The issue must not be considered only in military or political context. We need to consider the issue from the human rights point of view," Tatoyan reiterated.

According to him, the Azerbaijani soldiers stationed in the neighboring Armenian villages observe the private life of the villagers, which is also a violation of their rights.

"People do not know where they can pass from where the Azerbaijani soldiers will appear. In Gegharkunik, they have seized most of the springs. There are villages without water. People take water from neighboring villages with buckets. Why should people suffer if the issue can be solved? I am not talking about ownership of the territory, but before they determine ownership, people should live normally" Tatoyan said.

According to him, the Azerbaijani authorities say "everything is fine, we are going to peace. "Statements by the Armenian side are meant to ease discontent. It is a classic case, when statements harm security, human rights, state interests," noted the ombudsman. He said that for the Azerbaijani authorities Armenianophobia is necessary to distract society from its own problems.