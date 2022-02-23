News
Law enforcers torture to death six protesters in Kazakhstan
Law enforcers torture to death six protesters in Kazakhstan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Six protesters held in pre-trial detention have died - according to preliminary reports - because of "unlawful interrogation methods", KazTAG reported.

"We took over the criminal cases on the use of unlawful interrogation methods. Not all such cases were submitted to us, but only those which involved serious consequences, more precisely, the death of a detainee. According to our information, two people died under such circumstances in Almaty, three died in East Kazakhstan and one person died in Taldykorgan," said Rizabek Ozharov, head of the special prosecutors' office of the Prosecutor General's Office.

He specified that the prosecutor's office is investigating a case of torture and violence against residents of Taldykorgan.

 
