Ukraine recommends its citizens urgently leave Russian territory
Ukraine recommends its citizens urgently leave Russian territory
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Ukraine has recommended its citizens to urgently leave Russian territory, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

"In connection with the intensification of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which, among other things, may lead to a significant limitation in the provision of consular assistance in Russia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from any travel to Russia and that those who are in this country leave its territory immediately," the statement said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
