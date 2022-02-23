News
South Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

South Korea announced on Wednesday it had successfully tested a long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) under development to counter North Korea's missile capability, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing an informed source.

The test took place 150 kilometers south of Seoul, Chungcheongnam-do Province. The agency notes that the development of the missile is in response to recent tests in the DPRK, in particular, supersonic missiles.

Details of the L-SAM test in South Korea are unknown, but were aimed at testing whether the rocket could rise along a given trajectory and fall at the right place.

According to Yonhap, the South Korean military plans to deploy L-SAM by 2026 as part of a missile program aimed at intercepting enemy missiles at an altitude of 50-60 kilometers.

The L-SAM is expected to be a key part of this program along with PAC-3 missiles and medium-range surface-to-air missiles.
