South Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile

South Korea announced on Wednesday it had successfully tested a long-range surface-to-air missile (L-SAM) under development to counter North Korea's missile capability, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing an informed source.
The test took place 150 kilometers south of Seoul, Chungcheongnam-do Province. The agency notes that the development of the missile is in response to recent tests in the DPRK, in particular, supersonic missiles.
Details of the L-SAM test in South Korea are unknown, but were aimed at testing whether the rocket could rise along a given trajectory and fall at the right place.
According to Yonhap, the South Korean military plans to deploy L-SAM by 2026 as part of a missile program aimed at intercepting enemy missiles at an altitude of 50-60 kilometers.
The L-SAM is expected to be a key part of this program along with PAC-3 missiles and medium-range surface-to-air missiles.