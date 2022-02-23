Additional security restrictions imposed in Ukrainian border areas

The State Border Service of Ukraine has imposed additional security restrictions in border regions, the State Border Service of Ukraine reported.
In particular, in the areas bordering Russia, Belarus, the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and adjacent to the sea coast additional temporary regime restrictions are introduced: staying in the border areas at night, departure of any boats from their bases, traffic (except military, power structures, agricultural machinery) on roads that are not in the register of roads and lead to the state border and do not provide movement to established state border crossing points.
It is noted that such measures have been introduced primarily to strengthen control over the observance of the border regime, to prevent destabilization of the situation at the state border.
Also, security measures have been introduced in relation to the stay of foreigners in the border zone, the use of radios, the use of light aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles, video, film, photography, facilities, buildings, structures, vehicles and other objects belonging to the State Border Service of Ukraine, and movement on the coast or ice of border waters.
Additional security restrictions are imposed by the orders of border guard units and may differ in different regions and districts. In this regard, people who need to stay or carry out certain kind of work in the controlled border areas or border zone are recommended to get acquainted with the existing regime restrictions on the website of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.