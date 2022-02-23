Azerbaijan to submit application to ECHR on interstate complaint against Armenia

Azerbaijan will submit its position to the European Court of Human Rights on interstate complaint against Armenia in April.
The remarks came by Chingiz Asgarov, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, and representative to the European Court of Human Rights.
He said the work on the complaint was fully completed and sent to the European Court in January 2021. According to Asgarov, the European Court has begun proceedings on the possibility of filing a complaint, and in early April Azerbaijan's position will be introduced in Strasbourg.
"What is interesting is that although Armenia insists that Azerbaijan's actions during the second Karabakh war need to be investigated both in international organizations and in the information space, Yerevan is trying to prolong the process by constantly applying for an extension of time to submit its position to the European Court. The last time the European Court said that Armenia's applications would no longer be considered," Asgarov claims.