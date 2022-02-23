News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 23
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
February 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.78
EUR
543.46
RUB
6.03
Show news feed
Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Armenia, Turkey are discussing document
Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Armenia, Turkey are discussing document
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – In fact, the two sides are discussing a document. Ishkhan Saghatelyan the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction,  expressed such an opinion Wednesday, speaking to reporters in the NA—and ahead of Thursday’s meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey.

"Otherwise, what are they negotiating about? If we are talking about establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey, then what is the subject of long negotiations for that? Let them announce in one sentence that diplomatic relations are being established, ambassadors are being exchanged. This is the protocol," Saghatelyan added.

But if these talks are continuing, according to the opposition figure, it means that an Armenian-Turkish reconciliation document is being discussed, where Armenia's interests will be violated and the preconditions of Turkey and Azerbaijan will be reflected—either publicly or secretly.

The second meeting of the special representatives of the two countries within the framework of the Armenia-Turkey normalization process is scheduled for Thursday in Vienna. Their first meeting took place in Moscow on January 14.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Erdogan says they are satisfied with Armenia's manifested will to normalize relations with Turkey
“Until now and after this, we [i.e., Turkey] will carry out all the [respective] processes in agreement with Azerbaijan," the Turkish president added…
 Kocharyan: Armenia market protection program is necessary when opening border with Turkey
I have never been against establishing relations with Turkey…
 TABDC official: Ankara-Yerevan talks can be called ‘normalization’ rather than ‘reconciliation’
According to vice chairman Noyan Soyak of the Turkish-Armenian Business Development Council…
 How do Yerevan residents feel about possible reopening of Turkey border, lifting of embargo on Turkish goods?
The head of the Gallup International Association in Armenia presented the results of a recent telephonic survey they conducted with the residents of the Armenian capital…
 Key talks between Armenia and Turkey may be held in Yerevan and Istanbul
In connection with the normalization of relations with Armenia, the newspaper writes that after the bilateral...
 Cavusogu advises Armenia to 'seize chance' and 'reconsider its positions'
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos