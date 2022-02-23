Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Armenia, Turkey are discussing document

YEREVAN. – In fact, the two sides are discussing a document. Ishkhan Saghatelyan the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia deputy speaker from the opposition "Armenia" Faction, expressed such an opinion Wednesday, speaking to reporters in the NA—and ahead of Thursday’s meeting between the special representatives of Armenia and Turkey.
"Otherwise, what are they negotiating about? If we are talking about establishing diplomatic relations between Armenia and Turkey, then what is the subject of long negotiations for that? Let them announce in one sentence that diplomatic relations are being established, ambassadors are being exchanged. This is the protocol," Saghatelyan added.
But if these talks are continuing, according to the opposition figure, it means that an Armenian-Turkish reconciliation document is being discussed, where Armenia's interests will be violated and the preconditions of Turkey and Azerbaijan will be reflected—either publicly or secretly.
The second meeting of the special representatives of the two countries within the framework of the Armenia-Turkey normalization process is scheduled for Thursday in Vienna. Their first meeting took place in Moscow on January 14.