Tehran receives Riyadh's message of readiness to resume talks
Tehran receives Riyadh's message of readiness to resume talks
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian authorities have received a message from Saudi Arabia agreeing to resume the negotiation process between the two countries, Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Wednesday.

So far, four rounds of talks have taken place between Tehran and Riyadh with the cooperation of the Iraqi side, the ILNA news agency quoted him as saying.

The minister added that regional crises can only be resolved through dialogue.

Throughout 2021, Tehran and Riyadh negotiated the possibility of normalizing relations, holding four meetings in Baghdad. On 17 January, Iranian media reported that three Iranian diplomats had started work in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to open the country's representation in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which has not been operational for six years. On 28 January, Iran's ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, said the fifth round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh will be held soon in Baghdad.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
