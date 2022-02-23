Nine candidates to compete for presidency of Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan completed the nomination and registration stage of presidential candidates for the upcoming presidential election in March, the website of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda in Turkmenistan reported.
Under the law, candidates are holding campaign meetings with voters.
On Tuesday, the Central Election Commission registered two more candidates for a top state post, nominated by initiative groups from Ashgabat and the Dasoguz. Khydyr Nunnaev vice-rector of the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports, and Maksat Odeshev, chairman of the regional committee of the Democratic Party of Turkmenistan, received their certificates of presidential candidates.
Nine candidates will compete for votes in Turkmenistan's upcoming early presidential election.
Turkmenistan's early elections are scheduled for March 12, and current head of state Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow is not planning to run for another term. On 11 February, the Turkmen leader, who has been president for 15 years, announced his intention to relinquish the post to the young leader, leaving only the post of chairman of the People's Council.