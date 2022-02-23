News
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.78/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.35 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 543.46 (up by AMD 1.78), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 651.19 (up by AMD 1.43), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.03 (up by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 369.59, AMD 29,248.49 and AMD 16,732.34, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն
