Dollar gains value in Armenia

Erdogan says they are satisfied with Armenia's manifested will to normalize relations with Turkey

South Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile

Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Armenia, Turkey are discussing document

Azerbaijan MPs use their visit to Blue Mosque in Yerevan to conduct demarche against Iran

Armenia official: Road issue hampered growth of trade with Iran

Poland to lift most COVID-19 restrictions

Armenia economy minister: We are considering all possibilities to mitigate possible blows of ruble devaluation

Law enforcers torture to death six protesters in Kazakhstan

Opposition MP: Armenia was obliged to recognize Karabakh independence during 44-day war

Armenia legislature acting speaker on Russia-Azerbaijan declaration: Response will not be late

Azerbaijan to submit application to ECHR on interstate complaint against Armenia

Additional security restrictions imposed in Ukrainian border areas

Floods kill people in Australia

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani authorities are obligated to release all Armenian captives

Armenia opposition MPs do not know what document was adopted at Euronest PA Bureau session in Yerevan

Ukraine recommends its citizens urgently leave Russian territory

Azerbaijan calls on Russia MFA to ‘correct’ its social media post on Treaty of Turkmenchay

Opposition MP: Azerbaijan delegation should not have been allowed to visit Armenia

Liberation Movement to launch signature campaign demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan's resignation

Ruling faction does not show up to Armenia parliament special session on issue of condemning 'Shushi Declaration'

2 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh

Armenia to get $ 30M loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are pursuing establishment of stronger relations with Japan

PM says they are considering lifting requirement to wear face masks in Armenia

946 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Donetsk and Luhansk report terrorist attacks

MFA: Donetsk and Luhansk independence recognition issue not on Armenia agenda

Blinken says meeting with Lavrov is off

Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation

Newspaper: Criminal case on assassination attempt against Artsakh ex-defense minister to be dropped

Newspaper: What is Armenia position on Donetsk and Luhansk?

Biden announces first tranche of sanctions against Russia

Turkmenistan nominates three more candidates for president

Ukrainian FM calls on West to impose more sanctions against Russia

Johnson and Macron agree on need to work together on Russian sanctions

Georgia to ease coronavirus restrictions as of 1 March

Putin comments on possible use of military abroad

Russia to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO Response Force remains on high alert

Aliyev: Withdrawal of Armenian forces from Karabakh is legal obligation of Armenia

Putin says Minsk agreements no longer exist

6 EU countries send team of experts to Ukraine to combat cyber threats

Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents discuss settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation

ARF Dashnaktsutyun members arrested in Yerevan

NEWS.am digest: Putin declares Eastern Ukraine regions independent; Putin invites Pashinyan to Moscow

EU to facilitate entry into its territory for tourists vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19

Russia and Azerbaijan Presidents sign declaration on alliance cooperation

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Germany's decision on Nord Stream 2

Sri Lankan authorities introduce periodic power outages due to financial crisis

Germany ready to send more troops to Lithuania after Putin recognizes Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for his stance on Putin's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Armenian MP claims: It is necessary to defend right of peoples to self-determination

Psaki says White House welcomes Germany's decision on Nord Stream 2

Qatar says it cannot replace Russian gas supplies to Europe with liquefied natural gas

EU prepares sanctions against Russian MPs

UK imposes sanctions on five Russian banks and wealthy individuals

Putin says he spoke with Tokayev before Aliyev's visit

Russian MFA says they are ready to European sanctions

Armenia Security Council meeting takes place chaired by Pashinyan

European Parliament member pledges to make efforts to bring Azerbaijan to account (PHOTOS)

Politico: EU ambassadors agree on non-recognition of Russian passports from Donetsk and Luhansk

Protest against Azerbaijani MPs' arrival in Yerevan ends

Dollar drops in Armenia

British Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador

Queen Elizabeth II cancels all video conferences due to coronavirus

Armenia opposition MP: EU must give unequivocal, targeted political assessment to actions of Azerbaijan, Turkey

Russia President speaks about settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation

Putin, Aliyev begin talks in Kremlin

German Chancellor: Commissioning of Nord Stream 2 is on hold

European Parliament fails to recognize final outcome of 44-day war in Karabakh

Kremlin spokesman: Russian side remains open to diplomatic contacts at all levels

Iran urges sides to show restraint amid escalation of tensions in Ukraine

Zelenskyy to consider breaking diplomatic relations with Russia

Armenia ruling force MP does not vote in favor of Euronest statement on Ukraine

1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

Scuffle breaks out in front of Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I have always said that I do not understand what they are accusing me of

Ethiopia launches unique mega-project

Armenia ruling power legislator: Karabakh issue is not resolved

Singapore simplify entering country procedure

Armenia opposition lawmaker: Karabakh will never become part of Azerbaijan

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan, former deputy PM and now MP Gevorgyan criminal case court session reconvenes

India speaks out about crisis in Ukraine

FM: Artsakh also has all grounds for recognition of its independent statehood

Ruling force MP: Restoration of regional communications is priority for Armenia

Colombian Constitutional Court decriminalizes abortions before 24th week of pregnancy

Nicaragua President support Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Gold prices are rising

Inmate, 41, found dead in Armenia prison

Protest being staged near Yerevan Sports and Concert Complex

Copper rises in price

753 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

President: Artsakh has earned international recognition of its sovereign state

Iran Supreme Court head expresses satisfaction with Armenia authorities’ efforts to restore regional peace

Oil rises in price

Statue symbolizing Armenian-French friendship to be installed in France

Newspaper: Armenia PM goes to exhibition ‘covertly’

Newspaper: Armenia opposition MPs refuse to attend dinner with visiting Azerbaijan delegation