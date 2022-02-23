Armenia legislature opposition’s attempt to convene special session on ‘Shushi Declaration’ fails once and for all

The attempt of the parliamentary opposition to convene a special sitting of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia has failed once and for all.
There was no quorum after the allotted four hours, too.
Only 31 out of 107 MPs were in attendance to this special session that was called with a sufficient number of signatures by the opposition lawmakers.
There was only one representative in attendance from the ruling majority faction: NA deputy speaker and acting speaker Hakob Arshakyan.
The attendance of 54 legislators was necessary to ensure a quorum.
There was only one matter on the agenda: the draft statement submitted by the opposition "Armenia" Faction—and which condemns the Azerbaijani-Turkish "Shushi Declaration."