Ukraine imposes state of emergency

Lebanese authorities say they prevented 3 terrorist attacks near country's capital

WHO to open vaccine production training center for poor countries

White House imposes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 pipeline company

Iceland lifts all anti-COVID-19 restrictions

Iranian Embassy in Armenia reacts to Azerbaijani visit to Blue Mosque

EU countries to hold emergency summit

EU adopts sanctions package against Russia over recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

UK to provide additional military support to Ukraine

NEWS.am digest: Armenia’s stance on Donetsk, Luhansk independence; Putin, Aliyev sign declaration

Poland and Lithuania speak out in favour of Ukraine joining EU

UK PM denies his party receives donations from Russian oligarchs

US Navy helicopter crashes in Hawaii

Putin and Erdogan discuss Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Ukraine President demands security guarantees from Russia and other states

Armenian Foreign Ministry reacts to declaration between Russia and Azerbaijan

Erdogan says Ankara won't accept moves against Ukraine's sovereignty

Pope pained by Ukraine crisis, calls for restraint

Erdogan threatens to use Russian S-400s in case of missile attack on Turkey

Trump predicts capture of Taiwan by China after recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk republics

Erdogan and Aliyev discuss relations with Armenia and Russia-Ukraine crisis

Armenia PM to visit Kazakhstan

Venezuela supports Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Remains of volunteer found in Azerbaijani occupied Martuni

Russia MFA: US sanctions will face strong response

Tehran receives Riyadh's message of readiness to resume talks

Trump calls Putin's move in Ukraine as 'genius'

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Erdogan says they are satisfied with Armenia's manifested will to normalize relations with Turkey

South Korea successfully tests L-SAM missile

Ishkhan Saghatelyan: Armenia, Turkey are discussing document

Armenia legislature opposition’s attempt to convene special session on ‘Shushi Declaration’ fails once and for all

Nine candidates to compete for presidency of Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan MPs use their visit to Blue Mosque in Yerevan to conduct demarche against Iran

Armenia official: Road issue hampered growth of trade with Iran

Poland to lift most COVID-19 restrictions

Armenia economy minister: We are considering all possibilities to mitigate possible blows of ruble devaluation

Law enforcers torture to death six protesters in Kazakhstan

Opposition MP: Armenia was obliged to recognize Karabakh independence during 44-day war

Armenia legislature acting speaker on Russia-Azerbaijan declaration: Response will not be late

Azerbaijan to submit application to ECHR on interstate complaint against Armenia

Additional security restrictions imposed in Ukrainian border areas

Floods kill people in Australia

Ombudsman: Azerbaijani authorities are obligated to release all Armenian captives

Armenia opposition MPs do not know what document was adopted at Euronest PA Bureau session in Yerevan

Ukraine recommends its citizens urgently leave Russian territory

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijan does not reduce its aggression even a fraction

Azerbaijan calls on Russia MFA to ‘correct’ its social media post on Treaty of Turkmenchay

Opposition MP: Azerbaijan delegation should not have been allowed to visit Armenia

Liberation Movement to launch signature campaign demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan's resignation

Ruling faction does not show up to Armenia parliament special session on issue of condemning 'Shushi Declaration'

2 more die of coronavirus in Karabakh

Armenia to get $ 30M loan from International Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We are pursuing establishment of stronger relations with Japan

PM says they are considering lifting requirement to wear face masks in Armenia

946 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Donetsk and Luhansk report terrorist attacks

MFA: Donetsk and Luhansk independence recognition issue not on Armenia agenda

Blinken says meeting with Lavrov is off

Japan imposes sanctions on Russia over Ukraine

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan has disseminated another disinformation

Newspaper: Criminal case on assassination attempt against Artsakh ex-defense minister to be dropped

Newspaper: What is Armenia position on Donetsk and Luhansk?

Biden announces first tranche of sanctions against Russia

Turkmenistan nominates three more candidates for president

Ukrainian FM calls on West to impose more sanctions against Russia

Johnson and Macron agree on need to work together on Russian sanctions

Georgia to ease coronavirus restrictions as of 1 March

Putin comments on possible use of military abroad

Russia to evacuate embassy staff from Ukraine

Stoltenberg: NATO Response Force remains on high alert

Aliyev: Withdrawal of Armenian forces from Karabakh is legal obligation of Armenia

Putin says Minsk agreements no longer exist

6 EU countries send team of experts to Ukraine to combat cyber threats

Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents discuss settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation

ARF Dashnaktsutyun members arrested in Yerevan

NEWS.am digest: Putin declares Eastern Ukraine regions independent; Putin invites Pashinyan to Moscow

EU to facilitate entry into its territory for tourists vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19

Russia and Azerbaijan Presidents sign declaration on alliance cooperation

Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Germany's decision on Nord Stream 2

Sri Lankan authorities introduce periodic power outages due to financial crisis

Germany ready to send more troops to Lithuania after Putin recognizes Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Zelenskyy thanks Erdogan for his stance on Putin's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk

Armenian MP claims: It is necessary to defend right of peoples to self-determination

Psaki says White House welcomes Germany's decision on Nord Stream 2

Qatar says it cannot replace Russian gas supplies to Europe with liquefied natural gas

EU prepares sanctions against Russian MPs

UK imposes sanctions on five Russian banks and wealthy individuals

Putin says he spoke with Tokayev before Aliyev's visit

Russian MFA says they are ready to European sanctions

Armenia Security Council meeting takes place chaired by Pashinyan

European Parliament member pledges to make efforts to bring Azerbaijan to account (PHOTOS)

Politico: EU ambassadors agree on non-recognition of Russian passports from Donetsk and Luhansk

Protest against Azerbaijani MPs' arrival in Yerevan ends

Dollar drops in Armenia

British Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador

Queen Elizabeth II cancels all video conferences due to coronavirus

Armenia opposition MP: EU must give unequivocal, targeted political assessment to actions of Azerbaijan, Turkey

Russia President speaks about settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation

Putin, Aliyev begin talks in Kremlin