Pope pained by Ukraine crisis, calls for restraint
Pope pained by Ukraine crisis, calls for restraint
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Pope Francis has called for peace for all those responsible for the escalating conflict in eastern Ukraine.

During a general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, the Pope said there was "great pain in my heart over the worsening situation in Ukraine".

“Despite the diplomatic efforts over the past few weeks, increasingly alarming scenarios are opening up," he said.

 "Like me, many people throughout the world are feeling anguish and concern. Once again the peace of all is threatened by partisan interests. I pray that all parties involved will refrain from any action that will cause even more suffering for people, destabilizing coexistence among nations and undermining international law," he said.

 
